Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $112,496.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

