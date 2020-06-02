M Anne Szostak Sells 7,722 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.48. 532,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

