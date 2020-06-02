Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.96, 63,459,221 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 27,924,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5,324.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,495,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

