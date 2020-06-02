Magi Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Magi has a market cap of $198,529.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,383,416 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.