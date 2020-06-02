Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $16.41. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 1,355,715 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.