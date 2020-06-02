Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$10,050.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 399,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$39,950.00.

TSE MGA remained flat at $C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. Mega Uranium Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.4057141 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

