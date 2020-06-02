Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. 4,508,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,432. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

