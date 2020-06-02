Michael Loeffel Acquires 1,370 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Loeffel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Loeffel purchased 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Michael Loeffel bought 1,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $18,187.50.

CSV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 178,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

