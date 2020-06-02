Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.35-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-1.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.85.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

