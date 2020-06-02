Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.69. Midland States Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

MSBI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,800 shares of company stock worth $297,336. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

