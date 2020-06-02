Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Oracle worth $128,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

