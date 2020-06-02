Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $101,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

