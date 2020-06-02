Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 20,205 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $136,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.