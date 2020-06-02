Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Chevron worth $143,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

