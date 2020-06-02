Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mobileiron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.50. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

