Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $6.61 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $823.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00696839 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,817,160 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.