Monero Market Cap Tops $1.17 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $114.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $66.39 or 0.00696839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,583,003 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exmo, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Coinut, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Ovis, BitBay, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Nanex, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Binance, OKEx, Liquid, CoinEx, Huobi, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Mercatox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinroom, Bisq, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Bithumb, Crex24, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

