Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.63

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.63 and last traded at $219.63, with a volume of 7695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,838,244 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.