Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,695,858.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,025,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.11. 59,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,303. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.