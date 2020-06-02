MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Trading 5.8% Higher

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $18.67, 280,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 236,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MTS Systems by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in MTS Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 36,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MTS Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MTS Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

