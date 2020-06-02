Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.44.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 215.8% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,253. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

