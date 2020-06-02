Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.79). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,722,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,657,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,151. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

