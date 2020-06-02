NAGA Price Tops $0.0453 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $2,122.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.04656906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.