Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Achieves $6.52 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $213.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,510.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.02608360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00656595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

