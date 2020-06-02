NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 24.2%

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) were up 24.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 30,627,346 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 6,555,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.68% and a negative net margin of 147.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.