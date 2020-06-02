nDEX (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $54,832.63

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $54,832.63 and approximately $87.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.