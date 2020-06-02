Neo Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.00 or 0.00126259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx and BitForex. Neo has a total market cap of $846.61 million and $761.55 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.02056925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029041 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io, TDAX, Huobi, Bittrex, Tidebit, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Coinnest, BitMart, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, BigONE, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Allcoin, BitForex, Liquid, Binance, OTCBTC, OKEx, Exrates, LBank, Bitfinex, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Coinrail, BCEX, COSS, CoinEx, Livecoin, Switcheo Network, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

