Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1.26 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028634 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,522.52 or 1.00010408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00074957 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,848,559 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.