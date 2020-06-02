Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 151.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 147,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,283. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

