Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NRO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 486,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,481. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.