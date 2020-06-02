Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NRO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 486,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,481. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

