Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 1,138,368 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,247,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NR. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 409.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 154,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 103.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 285.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 101,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 75,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.