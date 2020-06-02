Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Newton has a market cap of $14.20 million and $1.09 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.02056925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

