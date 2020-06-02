Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $306,190.89 and approximately $122.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

