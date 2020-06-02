Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.20. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 26,042,666 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
