Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.20. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 26,042,666 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

