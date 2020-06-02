Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.78, approximately 11,717,561 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 5,409,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

