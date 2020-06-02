Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. 59,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.