Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Buys $31,070.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00.

NRIM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIM shares. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

