NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Matthew Charles Brown Sells 1,766 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $36,114.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,740.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,275,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,440. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

