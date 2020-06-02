NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Matthew Charles Brown Sells 1,766 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $36,114.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,740.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NLOK traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,275,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,440. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
