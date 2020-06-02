Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44, 7,406,823 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,708,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.27.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

