Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.62. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 77,186 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVUS shares. ValuEngine raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.31). Research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

