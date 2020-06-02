NPCoin (NPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $8,868.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

