NuBits Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $818,531.95 and approximately $72.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.70 or 0.02054237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028838 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

