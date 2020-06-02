NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 115.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $351.79. The stock had a trading volume of 523,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $367.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

