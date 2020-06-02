NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,791,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,050,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,526,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.63. 7,413,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

