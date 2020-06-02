NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. 3,228,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

