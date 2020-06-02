Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $5,666.74 and approximately $46.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015746 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004976 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 32,496,400 coins and its circulating supply is 27,611,772 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

