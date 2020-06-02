O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OIIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.94. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

