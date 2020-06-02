Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.84. 748,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.16 and a 200 day moving average of $387.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.