Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,232.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 184,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,086,000.

SPSM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 15,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

