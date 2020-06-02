Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 376,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 777,446 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 10,045,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.